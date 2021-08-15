dayton-daily-news logo
X

CAMPBELL, Charles

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CAMPBELL,

Charles Walter

Charles Walter Campbell, 86, of Springfield, passed away

unexpectedly on Thursday,

August 12, 2021. He was born December 14, 1934, in Springfield, the son of the late George and Mary Campbell. Charles retired as a guard from International Harvester. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Anna Belle in February of 2021; sister Peggy Abbey; and daughter-in-law Sherri

Campbell. Charles is survived by two sons Shawn and Greg Campbell; daughter Rebecca (Ernest) Busick; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; several other relatives and friends. The funeral service to honor Charles will be held Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar and Fraley Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Myers Cemetery. funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American

Diabetes Association. Expression of sympathy may be sent to


www.trostelchapman.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

507 West Jefferson Street

New Carlisle, OH

45344

https://www.trostelchapman.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
ROBINSON, Leonard
2
WILDENHAUS, Rose
3
Sharp, Michael J.
4
DUNCAN, Ronald
5
CONNOLLY, Karen
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top