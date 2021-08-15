CAMPBELL,



Charles Walter



Charles Walter Campbell, 86, of Springfield, passed away



unexpectedly on Thursday,



August 12, 2021. He was born December 14, 1934, in Springfield, the son of the late George and Mary Campbell. Charles retired as a guard from International Harvester. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Anna Belle in February of 2021; sister Peggy Abbey; and daughter-in-law Sherri



Campbell. Charles is survived by two sons Shawn and Greg Campbell; daughter Rebecca (Ernest) Busick; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; several other relatives and friends. The funeral service to honor Charles will be held Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar and Fraley Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Myers Cemetery. funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American



Diabetes Association. Expression of sympathy may be sent to



www.trostelchapman.com



