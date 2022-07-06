CAMPBELL,



Christopher A. "Chris"



Age 55, was peacefully called to heaven on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Chris lived in Loveland, Ohio, and was born on April 28, 1967, to John and Janice Campbell in Lexington, Kentucky. Chris grew up in Hanover Township, Ohio, graduated from Ross High School in 1985, and then from Miami University of Oxford.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Janice and John. He leaves his brother, Steve, of Crofton, Maryland, a beloved aunt, Dana, of Lexington, Kentucky, two daughters, Caitlyn and Allison of Loveland, Ohio, a beautiful granddaughter, Hollie, and many other family members. Chris never met a stranger and thus has many friends who will miss his conversations about sports or playing a game of pool.



Services will be at Avance Funeral Home, & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, Ohio. Visitation will be at 2pm – until time of memorial service (3pm). Burial will be at Millville Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered at



www.avancefuneralhome.com