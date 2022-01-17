CAMPBELL, Corbie

CAMPBELL, Jr.,



Corbie Leon



87 of Miramar Beach, FL, passed away on January 11th, 2022, at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital. He was born on March 15, 1934, in Middletown, OH, to Corbie Leon and Jeanette (McComas) Campbell Sr. Leon worked for Armco Steel and then the paper industry until he retired becoming



a school bus driver for Edgewood City Schools. He was a Member and Elder of Mt. Olivet Presbyterian Church, where he taught Sunday School and coached numerous youth sports leagues. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Hazel; his children, Steve (Connie)



Campbell and Susan (Stacey) Schacter; 4 grandchildren, Andy Campbell, Stacia (Patrick) Vernon, Brianna (Nate Brulport) Schacter and Ashley Campbell and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Buzzy Warmoth and sister, Jane Warmoth. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, January 19th at 1:00 pm at Woodside Cemetery Mausoleum with Reverend Jason Bantz officiating.



Memorial Contributions may be directed to: the Mt. Olivet Presbyterian Church or the American Heart Association.



Condolences may be sent to



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



