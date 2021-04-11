CAMPBELL, Craig Edward



Craig Edward Campbell was born on Sept 3, 1958, in Dayton. Ohio, and a former Centerville High School graduate in Centerville, Ohio. He was a Navy veteran and passed away April 1, 2021, at U.K. Hospital. He was living in Corbin, KY., and superintendent at Metal Products Inc of Corbin, KY. He was the proud father of Michael Campbell (Kayla)) and Sarah Johnson (Garrett) (née: Campbell) both of Corbin, KY. He also was very proud of his four grandchildren, Bentley, Colton, Cooper, and Kambree Campbell. He was preceded in death by his father Harold W. Campbell of Centerville, Ohio, in 2010. He is survived by his mother Marilyn L. Campbell (Kraus); three sisters, Linda Day (Campbell) of Vandalia, Ohio, Kathy Matousch (Campbell) of Miami Twp., Dayton, Ohio, and



Bonnie Eyre Pack (Campbell) of Centerville, Ohio, and his fiancée, Karen Miller and her children Emily and Seth. He also leaves six cousins and many nephews and nieces. Craig was a private person allowing very few to become close. Although he was friendly to all and giving and helpful to those he knew in need.



He will be missed by everyone he loved, including special friends from many years of working, and family growing up



together.



Craig's wish was to be cremated and his remains will be sent to his mother who will have a graveside gathering next to his father in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton, Ohio, at a



convenient time for the immediate family only.

