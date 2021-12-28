CAMPBELL, Donna

CAMPBELL (Hawks), Donna L.



71, passed away December 25, 2021, in Springfield Regional. Medical Center. She was born August 4, 1950, to Fred and Fannie (Kunkle) Hawks in Springfield, Ohio. Both parents are deceased. She was married to Jerry L. Campbell for 29 years until his passing in 2006. She was a life long resident of Springfield, graduating in 1968 from Springfield South High. She retired as a Deputy Clerk for the City of Springfield in the Clerk's office of the Clark County Municipal Court in 2016. She also had been employed at Drackett Inc, DowBrands and



Siemens Energy all in Urbana, Ohio, through her working



career. She and Jerry had many happy and fun times at their cabin at Indian Lake, cooking and getting together with friends and family there. There were a lot of great moments and memories made at the lake! Other great moments were spent on trips to Nashville, TN with friends there. She is survived by her son; Michael and his fiancé Jamie, three grandchildren; Ethan, Nolan and Caden, brothers; Herb Hawks and Doug (Bonnie) Hawks. She is also survived by her loving companion; Jack Tinsley of Rhode Island, wonderful friends; Kay Dotson, Edie Bishop, Cheri White, Doris Smith, Lettie Elliott, Bonnie Dellinger and Chris Johnson. Also surviving are brothers-in-law; Danny Campbell and Randy Campbell, sister-in-law; Donna (Don) Thatcher. For each of you a huge thank you for your support and friendship through the years. Your help and kindness was appreciated more than words can express. Memorial services will be held Wednesday at 2:30PM in the Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM until the beginning of the services. Burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

