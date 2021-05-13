X

CAMPBELL, Donovan

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

CAMPBELL, Donovan

Age 31, of Kettering, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021. A visitation will be held from 12-2pm on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429, with a service to follow. For those unable to attend in person a livestream will be available to view on Routsong's YouTube channel. Burial at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's

Association in memory of Donovan's grandparents. For full obituary please visit www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2100 East Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.