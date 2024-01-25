Campbell, Janet Sue



Campbell, Janet Sue, 87 of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. She was born in Springfield on April 5, 1936 the daughter of James Sewell and Agnes Lucille (Gilmartin) Crabbe. Janet retired from Clark Shawnee Schools as a bus driver after many years of service. She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir and also sang in several other choirs over the years. Survivors include her five children and spouses, Tim (Ruth) Campbell, Colleen Parker, John D. (Vielka) Campbell, James (Kelly) Campbell and Chris Campbell; 13 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and two sisters, Cynthia Garlough and Sharon (Ed) Wildman. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; daughter, Melissa Jackson; brother, James Sewell Crabbe, Jr.; son-in-law, James P. Parker and daughter-in-law, Lorena M. Chess Campbell. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday in St. Bernard Church. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the church. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



