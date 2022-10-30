CAMPBELL, Joan



90, formerly of Bethel Township, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022. She was born April 22, 1932, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert and Viola Trumbo. Joan served the Bethel community as a nurse and a teacher into her early 80's. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Ralph Campbell and sister Ruthe Peffer. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Joan is survived by her daughters Beverly (Alan Nemerovsky) Campbell and Kathy (Conrad) Swensen; granddaughters Julie (Andrew) Baron and Laura (Matthew) Harman; great-grandchildren, Liam and Ellie Baron. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.



