CAMPBELL, John Howard Age 78, adored son, brother, husband, uncle, father, father-in-law, and grandfather, died peacefully at his home Monday morning October 12, 2020. John was born August 17, 1942, in Washington Court House, Ohio. Preceding him in death are his greatest positive influence his mother Mary Alice Campbell and his father George Campbell and dear sister Sandy Dunn and brother Charles Campbell. John is survived by his much loved sister Cinda Stout of Grove City, Ohio, his first childhood best friend and cousin Ronnie Campbell and wife Martha of Washington Court House, Ohio, his beloved wife, Julie Ann Campbell of 52 years, his son and daughter-in-law Johnny and Laura Campbell of Beavercreek, and daughter and son-in-law Susie and Mike Maurer of Beavercreek, six treasured grandchildren Logan and Jacob Maurer, and Kristi, Katie, Connor, and Courtney Campbell, and many special nephews and niece. John graduated from Washington Court House High School in 1960. He was quite the athlete in high school playing quarterback on the football team, basketball, and was known to have hit some of the longest out-of-the-park homeruns in Washington Court House Little League history. Sports meant everything to John. As well as sports, John also had a love for music which started in high school and continued throughout his life, as a good song could always get John singing and dancing. In John's late high school years, he found he enjoyed participating in school plays and musicals. He went to Wilmington College and earned his bachelor's degree in education and later went on to obtain his master's in education at Wright State University. He believed that getting an education was very important. John said you can lose a lot in life, but no one can ever take away your degrees. After John graduated from Wilmington in 1965, he got his first teaching job in Jeffersonville and began coaching basketball and football. Later, he became principal at Wilson in Miami Trace. Julie was a first-grade teacher that year at Wilson and her first graders wrote love notes from Mr. Campbell and put them in Miss Thalman's desk, and the rest is history. John and Julie were married on November 23, 1967, in Dayton, Ohio, at Eastmont United Methodist Church. John began teaching at Fairbrook Elementary with Beavercreek City Schools in 1970, where he later that year moved to Ferguson Junior High and spent the next 25 years teaching seventh grade math in the same room, number 116. John also got the freshman basketball and baseball coaching job and coached at Ferguson for many years. John thought teaching and coaching were the best jobs ever because he loved his students and athletes. In 1995 John retired from teaching and began working for his son at Cardboard Heroes. John loved working the sports signings and getting to meet numerous Ohio State players. He also enjoyed taking breaks at Harry London Chocolates and hanging out and socializing with his co-workers. He was the best Cardboard Heroes greeter of all time. John never met a stranger, and if he did, he was a friend before too long. Working hard was key, but there was never a day without fun and laughter. John was an avid sports fan and known to be an encyclopedia of information for any sport. His favorite teams were the Reds, Ohio State, and whichever NBA basketball team was playing that night. John was an avid reader who loved to read the newspaper every single day, starting with the sports page first. John read Johnny and Susie the comics when they were little, and he used the sports page to look up professional athletes' stats and copy them into notebooks. John had immaculate handwriting, as well. He also loved to read his grandkids sports programs and all his sports magazines. John's proudest and happiest moments were watching his grandchildren participate in their sports. He and Julie never missed a game, even if it meant going to 10 games in a weekend! John's six grandchildren were his world and he will always be their #1 fan. In John's 78 years he made unforgettable memories with his family whether it was throwing countless baseballs without an L screen, hitting hundreds of ground balls, or rebounding thousands of jump shots for Johnny, to sitting on the driveway talking and joyfully watching his grandkids shoot baskets, play wiffle ball and kickball, eating bagels after church, watching many, many games together in person or on TV which was always great fun with John's added insight and sports knowledge, celebrating every single birthday and holiday, having dinner together at Friendly's after a Fairmont game, meeting at Bob Evans or MCL to hear about every detail of your game, or to chat about your school day (John always told his family to get whatever they wanted, whether it be the lemon meringue pie or chocolate cake, or extra helpings of mashed potatoes or even ordering breakfast and lunch, because that would be ok, too), sharing ice cream and report cards on Aunt Clara Day after a school year of good grades, watching a lunar eclipse with Susie on the driveway on a hot summers night, or being a fabulously laid back travel companion to all of us on our trips to Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head, Las Vegas, baseball spring training, California, and Europe. It didn't matter the occasion the conversations always flowed and the smiles and laughs always came. While sitting on the arm of his recliner you could talk about anything big or small or listen to some great stories while listening to the Reds game in the background. The moments together were always meaningful, never rushed, and uninterrupted. John had a knack in knowing that time is precious, and he always prioritized the people he loved above all else and for that we will all be better. John loved life and other than getting the call from the Celtics he had completed all he had set out to do. We will always know how much John loved us, as his goodbyes were always long, and you never left without an I love you. Arrangements entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel. The family will hold a private funeral service and burial due to covid-19 restrictions. Rev. Dr. Brian Newcomb officiating. Interment David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association by going to their website www.lbda.org. A special thank you to all of John's dedicated, kind, and patient caregivers, Terry, Brandon, Ryan, and Evan.


