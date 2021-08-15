CAMPBELL, Mabel



91, of Hamilton, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at home. She was born on July 12, 1930, in Krypton, KY, to Anna (Fields) and Clint Pennington.



She married Hiram Charles Campbell on August 6, 1946. He passed away on December 23, 2000.



Mabel enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers, reading, and crossword puzzles. She especially loved spending time with her family.



Mabel will be deeply missed by her children Ronald Campbell, H. Charles (Mary) Campbell II, Joyce (John) Nickless, and Anita (Dave) Potts; twelve grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.



Mabel was preceded in death by her parents; husband Hiram Charles Campbell; son Robert Curtis Campbell, and various brothers and sisters.



A private family service will be held at Rose Hill Funeral Home. Entombment will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park. Friends may leave condolences at www.rosehillfunerals.com.

