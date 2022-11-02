CAMPBELL, Melissa Ann



Melissa Ann Campbell, 59, passed away on October 29, 2022. Loving mother of Wendy Campbell and Shawna Campbell, adored grandmother of Russell, Robin and Jimmy Klawonn, cherished sister of Rhonda (Greg) Gannon, and beloved aunt of Bobby (Stacey) Hanks, Jason Johnson, Sofia hanks and Cole Hall. She is also survived by multiple other family and friends. She will be missed by all.



Melissa was preceded in death by her husband Tim Allen Campbell, parents Ray and Barbara Garland and sister Rebecca Garland.



She loved to do anything outdoors, including camping, hiking and traveling. She was very young at heart and loved to stay active. Her most favorite thing in the world was spending time with friends and family, but most important was her three grandchildren. She loved being a grandma.



Public visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton - Xenia Rd.) on Friday, November 04, 2022, at 11:00 am with funeral service to follow at 12:00 pm. She will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton, OH. Please consider a donation in Melissa's memory to The Ohio Chapter of the American Cancer Society (https://www.cancer.org/about-us/local/ohio.html) in honor of her husband Tim who passed away 2020 from a rare cancer.

