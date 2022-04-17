CAMPBELL, Roger Joel



Roger Joel Campbell, age 85, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.



He was born November 3, 1936, in Hamilton, OH, the son



of Aaron and Dorathea



(Baueriess) Campbell.



Roger graduated from Hamilton High School in 1954. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1962.



Roger married Winifred Shilt, in 1961. Roger joined the Middletown Fire Department in 1965 and served as a Fire-Medic for 25 years. After retiring in 1990, he was able to enjoy his last year of life at Ohio Living Mount Pleasant.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Brianna Smith, brother (Dale Campbell), and wife (Winifred "Shilt" Campbell).



Roger is survived by his two children, Kevin Campbell (wife Karen Campbell) of Monroe, OH, and Sharon Smith (husband Brian Smith), grandson Camden Smith of Modesto, CA, sister Ellen Campbell of Hamilton, OH, and several nieces and a nephew.



Visitation will be at 1:00pm on April 19th, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A committal will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, 1602 Greenwood Ave., Hamilton, OH 45011 at 2:30pm with Pastor Lamar Ferrell of Berachah Church officiating.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Middie Way Youth Baseball program (https://www.middiewaybaseball.org/middiewayll).



Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



