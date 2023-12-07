Campbell, Thomas

Campbell Sr., Thomas "Tom"



Thomas "Tom" Anderson Campbell Sr., age 88, of West Carrollton, Ohio, passed away on December 3, 2023. He was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 9, 1935 to the late Edward and Artie Campbell. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Mary E. Campbell; sons Thomas A. "Andy" Campbell Jr., John E. Campbell, and their mother Lois S. Campbell; and stepson Larry W. King.



Tom is survived by his daughter Beth A. (Tim) Fulton (Campbell); stepdaughter Cathy D. (Jack) Swartzel (King); two granddaughters; two step-granddaughters; two step-grandsons, and numerous great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Tom was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He served on USS Antietem and USS Lake Champlaine during his four years in the service. He worked for White Villa Famous Foods for 28 years until the company closed. Tom worked another 5 years at Terminal Cold Storage.



Tom was a former member of the Knights of Columbus council 3730. He was also a life time member of the VFW, post 3438 in West Carrollton, Ohio. Tom was a frequent blood donor, with a total of over 4 gallons donated.



Tom never considered himself as great fisherman but he loved to fish. He was told often to "keep his eye more on the bobber and less on the keg." Tom was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. He was as faithful to his "Brownies" as anyone could be.



Funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio; Tim Fulton officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at 10 AM. Tom will be laid to rest at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Tom's honor to the VFW Honor Guard, post 3438 in West Carrollton, and St. Jude's Children's Hospital.



