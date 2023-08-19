Camplin, Shirley

Camplin (Chappie), Shirley Helen



(1934-2023)



Mother of five and second mom to many lucky relatives and friends, Shirley Helen Camplin (89) of Dayton, Ohio died in her sleep at Vienna Springs Health Center on August 15, 2023. Born in Appleton Wisconsin in 1934 to Helen and Clarence Chappie, Shirley was raised in an idyllic childhood family resort on Lake Delton.



Proud to be described as "Always smiling, never blue, plus what's more a good student too" in her high school yearbook, she was smart, popular and a proud guide at the local tourist attraction, The Wonder Spot in Wisconsin Dells. Shirley attended Lake Delton High School before studying Education at the University of Wisconsin La Crosse, marrying Harold Camplin Jr., and moving to Dayton Ohio to raise their family and build a thriving painting business.



Shirley Helen Camplin was preceded in death by parents Helen and Clarence Chappie, her husband Harold Camplin Jr., and her first-born son Harold Camplin III. She is survived by her sister Nancy Langbecker (Chappie) and husband Fred, and her children, Jill Schenck (Camplin), Michael Camplin and his spouse Ed, Cheryl Watson (Camplin), and David Camplin and his wife Lori, as well as her grandchildren Jessica Morrin (Schenck) and her husband Mike, Justin Schenck and his wife Amber, Christopher Watson and his wife Jessica, and Keith Watson, and by great grandchildren Leila Schenck, Riley Schenck, Brielle Schenck, Cannon Schenck and Remi Watson.



In addition to thinking her children were the smartest and cutest on earth (except when they annoyed her), she loved her dogs, (Boots and Beau), and cats (especially Tootsie, Vino and Andy) as well as traveling, gardening, being a Den Mother, and entertaining her childrens' friends, relatives, and neighbors (the more the merrier when you are a family of seven). She enjoyed good food but cooking not so much. Most of all, she loved to laugh and be loved and needed.



We couldn't have asked for a better mom and will miss her every day. Shirley's memory will live on in the hearts of all those who loved her. And thanks to her participation in the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University's anatomical gift program, she will live on as a brick in the walkway in the Rockafield Cemetery after her remains have been used for medical research. Pink Floyd would be proud of her.



