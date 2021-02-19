CANDLER, Michael



Age 65, of Dayton, OH, transitioned to eternal life Wed., Feb. 10, 2021. Private



memorial service will be held on Sat., Feb. 20, 2021, 11:00 AM at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W 3rd St.,



Dayton, OH, 45417, Rev Elmer S. Martin, DMin, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through visitation Sat. at the funeral home at 9:00 AM. The family will be present at 10:00 AM. Facial mask is



required. Final Disposition: Cremation. For full obituary, visit http://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

