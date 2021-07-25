CANNON, Ann

CANNON (nee Brundige), Ann Pauline



79, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed over to Paradise on July 19, 2021, during her stay at Hospice of Dayton due to long term gastro-intestinal complications. She is survived by her



husband of 40 years, Michael O. Cannon; sons Gary A. Seibak (Heidi), Greg A. Seibak



(Brandy), Gene C. Seibak; stepson Bill Cannon (Melissa); stepdaughters Stephanie Allan (Joe), Amy Espinoza (Sean), and Jennie Noble (Jason). She was also blessed with 21 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Ann was born March 16, 1942, in Denver, Colorado. She graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School in 1960. Her career includes civilian service for the military as a Hospital Appointment Clerk at March AFB, California; secretary for the Naval Ordinance Testing Unit at Cape Canaveral, Florida; and Chaplain's Secretary at both Minot AFB, North Dakota and Plattsburgh AFB, New York. She is most lovingly remembered for her years of selfless service to area Al-Anon Family Groups, the Christian Life Center Church, and Hospice of Dayton. Ann loved to travel through 14 states, from New York to California, to visit with family and friends. Family will receive friends Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12 p.m. at



Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. The family requests any donations be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton OH, 45420. To leave a



memory of Ann or a condolence to her family, visit



