Cannon, Florence

CANNON (Binkley),



Florence I.



87 of Springfield passed away July 9, 2022. The daughter of Walter Kenneth and Carrie Marie (Grover) Binkley, she was born on April 2, 1935, in Lebanon, Ohio, and the family moved to Springfield soon after she was born. Florence was a seamstress and enjoyed interacting with the friends she made. She also enjoyed working puzzles, gardening and was an avid bowler. Florence married Robert Vanetta Cannon in 1955 and he died in 2006 from cancer but enjoyed 50 years of marriage. They had three handsome sons, Douglas (Heather), Curtis (Margaret), and Steven Edward; grandchildren C.J. Deis Cannon, Michelle Cannon, and Shad Harrison; four great-grandchildren; sister Bonnie Belle Koontz; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandmothers Lillian Rapp and Estella Buerkle; siblings Frances Dale and Robert Eldon Binkley and Ilene Marie Winchester. Services to honor Florence will be Friday, July 15, 2022, at 1:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Visitation will begin at 12:30PM. Entombment to follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



