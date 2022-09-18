dayton-daily-news logo
X

CANTER, Janice

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CANTER, Janice Gale

86, of Springfield, passed away September 16, 2022, in the Ohio Masonic Home. She was born September 11, 1936, in Springfield, the daughter of Lester and Ethel (Ryman) Pendleton. She enjoyed doing QVC Shopping, making candy and baking. She is survived by three children; Robin Cowles, Mark Canter (Sheryl) and Deborah Fain (Jeff), grandchildren; Katrina Yeager (Brian), Kristin Hicks (Keith), Robert Cowles, Jonathan Canter (Leada), Stephanie Wilson (Matt). Jacob Canter (Ciara) and Derrick Delawder, sixteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, one sister; Kitty Barneck and several niece and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; Robert Canter, May 5, 2008, and her parents. Per Mrs. Canter's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

In Other News
1
KUNTZ, Kenneth
2
SHANK, Edward
3
PARKER, Dorothy
4
Lindquist, Elden
5
HURLEY, Betty
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top