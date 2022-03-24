dayton-daily-news logo
CANTLEY, Barry N.

Age 80 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on

Sunday, March 20, 2022, at

Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. He was born on October 27, 1941, in Dry Creek, WV, the son of the late Ovet and Ora

(Bradford) Cantley. Barry

attended the First Baptist Church of West Carrollton.

Preceded in death by his grandson Kyle Abney in 2003, and his brother Thomas Cantley. He is survived by his loving children Teresa Abney and Gary Cantley, his grandson Brandon Abney and wife Beth, his sister Peggy Burns, 2 nieces Jennifer Burns-Snider and Katy Burns-Copeland, Dian Cantley mother of his children, special friends Cheri Kuhn and Donald Peters, his fur baby Richie, as well as other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Pastor Scott Wells officiating.

Burial Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) on

Saturday at the funeral home. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Mr. Barry N. Cantley's memory. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. Barry N. Cantley, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

Funeral Home Information

Swart Funeral Home - West Carrollton

207 E Central Ave

West Carrollton, OH

45449

https://www.swartfuneralhome.com

