Cantrell, Arlene Louise
Arlene Louise Cantrell, age 80, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Funeral service 12 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church, 5301 Olive Rd, Trotwood, Ohio. Visitation 10 am- 12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am- 12pm. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral