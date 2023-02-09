X
Dark Mode Toggle

CARDEN, Rita

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CARDEN, Rita Marie

Rita Marie Carden, 65, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, in her home. She was born February 22, 1957, in Springfield, Ohio. She was a resident of Springview and F.F. Mueller Center in Springfield, before moving into a home in the community that she shared with two roommates. She enjoyed coffee, magazines, sweets, car rides, and people watching. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Martha R. Smith, and brother, Lloyd M. Carden, Jr. She is survived by her mother, Helen (Smith) Beatty; siblings, Becky Carden, Alden (Pam) Beatty, and Janetta (Todd) Showalter; and many family members and loving friends and staff at E.P.I. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm, Monday at the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jim Britton officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Vale Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

In Other News
1
BOGDANYI, Andrew
2
TAYLOR, Thomas
3
HEINZ, James
4
PENCE, Rhonda
5
SANDLIN, Foister
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top