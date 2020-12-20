X

CARL, Erika

CARL (Becker), Erika C.

Carl Erika C. (Becker) was taken from us by the COVID-19 virus on 12/13/2020. She was born in Germany on 06/14/1934. She is survived by her Daughters Cindy (Marty) Overholser,

Linda Oldiges and Gabriele (Richard) Wallace. Grandchildren, Michelle and Steven Shiveley, Jennifer (Larry) Howard, Jessica Knapp (deceased), Eric (Leslie) Wallace and Kerry (Donnie) Wiseman. Great Grandchildren, Dietrich Shiveley and Isaac Wallace. Also Survived by a Sister Marianne (Kinnon) Hope. Erika retired from Elano Corp. She will be Greatly missed by many. Due to the COVID virus and also her wish, a memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.


