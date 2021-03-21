X

CARL, Michael

CARL, Michael N.

73, was called to heaven on February 27, 2021. He leaves as his legacy wife, Mary C. (McQuay), daughters Melissa Bridgett (Richard), Erica Korns and fiancé Erik Anthony, 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and many

nieces, nephews and cousins, as well many friends and

neighbors.

He was a lifelong resident of Kettering, Ohio, and served honorably in the U.S. Army and, retired as a Systems Administrator for Kettering Police Department. An active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Kettering, OH, in music groups and Vacation Bible School. He was a true "Storyteller."

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Wounded Warriors," Disabled American Veterans (DAV) or Emmanuel Lutheran Missions. Due to current COVID restrictions, a

"Celebration of Life" service will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 1 pm at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Kettering, Ohio.

