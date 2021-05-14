dayton-daily-news logo
X

CARL, Mikayla

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689528-01_0_0000689528-01-1_20210514.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689528-01_0_0000689528-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">CARL (Allen), <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Mikayla Nicole <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 30, of Franklin, OH, went to her eternal Home on Saturday, May 8, 2021. She was born on February 27, 1991, in Hamilton, OH. <br/><br/>She attended Community Harvest Church in Germantown. Mikayla, will be remembered for her love of the Lord, family, crafting, adventure, and interacting with her <br/><br/>nieces, and nephews. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, and her beautiful heart.<br/><br/>Mikayla is survived by her loving husband Jeff Carl; Mother, Vickie King; father, John W. Allen; sisters Lindsay (Eric) Cherry, Kendall (Jason) Duvall, Candace (Eric) Carl, Kristi (Kyle) Lamb; brother, Ronnie (Joanna) Lunsford; brother-in-Law, Jason Cherry; grandfathers, Edward Barrett and Ralph Richmond; grandmother, Hattie Richmond; and a host of nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. She leaves behind her two furbabies: Cali and Leesi, who she loved with all her heart.<br/><br/>She was preceded in death by her step-dad Jack King; grandmother, Loretta Barrett; and her uncle Russell Barrett.<br/><br/>Mikayla had a true gift in being able to see the beauty of all things in life.<br/><br/>Visitation will be Sunday, May 16, 2021, from 1:00 – 4:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd Street Franklin, OH 45005. Funeral Service will follow at 4:00 pm with Pastor <br/><br/>Russell Bray officiating. </font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Logos/FNLAnderson.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>

<p>Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com</p>

<p>View the obituary on Legacy.com</p>

<p>Funeral Home Information</p>

<p>Anderson Funeral Home</p>

<p>1357 E 2nd St</p>

<p>Franklin, OH</p>

<p>45005</p>

<p>https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral</p>

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top