CARLE,



Marie Elizabeth Louise



Marie Elizabeth Louise Carle, age 93, passed away in Lakewood, Ohio, on October 30, 2021. The daughter of Charles Matson and Carrie Hess



Matson, Marie was born in Lemon Township near Monroe, Ohio, on March 19, 1928. She graduated from Monroe High School and Miami University, then married William Carle III in 1950. The couple soon moved to Lakewood and lived there the rest of their lives.



Marie's interests in life were traveling, genealogy, community service, and especially her family. She loved their annual summer vacations to Sugar Island, near Sault Ste., Marie,



Michigan. This was nearly a second home to the Carle family over the years. Her love of family history drew her into



genealogy and D.A.R. activities. She was especially proud of her ancestors being among the earliest settlers of both



Cincinnati and Butler County.



Marie was a member of the College Club West of Cleveland and had been a Lakewood Hospital volunteer, PTA member, and Girl Scout leader earlier in her life. Much of her life



centered on her family, always ready to help out but



encouraging her kids to find their own way.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William, and her sister Virginia Livingood. Survivors include daughters Barbara (Jim) Evans of Beavercreek, Ohio, and



Cynthia Carle of Lakewood, Ohio, sons William (Julia) Carle IV of LaGrange, Ohio, and James (Sally) Carle of Vermilion, Ohio, and grandson William M. Carle of Cleveland.



The family suggests donations in memory of Mrs. Carle be made to Holy Family Hospice, 6707 State Road, Parma, Ohio 44134.



Private funeral services will be held at a future date. (440) 333-9774 www.buschcares.com.

