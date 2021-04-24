CARLSON, Louis W. "Lou"



Age 74, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. Lou was an Army Veteran during the Vietnam War and retired from General Motors, a division of Delco Moraine/Delphi after 30 years. He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and served on the Wayne Township Fire and Rescue. Lou was very active in his community. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dorothy Carlson, and sister, Deanna Marshall. Lou is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Wilma; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Kenneth Johnson of Centerville; son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Dawn Carlson of Kentucky; brothers, Charles Carlson, Jr., of Vandalia, Terry Carlson of Elyria; grandchildren, Jordan (Cassidy), Jenavieve, Justin, Sarah and Audrey; great-grandchildren, Everett and Adelaide;



numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 AM, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-7 PM at Marker and Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project in Lou's memory.

