CARLYLE, Roger



79, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2020, at Worthington Christian Village. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Leoma



Carlyle, and his brother Bill. He is survived by his wife of



38 years, Carolee Carlyle of Gahanna. His children and grandchildren whom he cherished, Bret (Barb) Carlyle of Medina, Jill Carlyle McCarron, Powell, Matt (Katy) Carlyle of Powell, and stepson Don



(Jennifer) Cundiff of Huron. Grandchildren, Scott (Lindsey) McCarron, Aaron, and Amanda Carlyle, Michael (Annie) Cundiff, Nicholas Cundiff, Olivia (Mark) Rainwater, Julia and Will Cundiff, Annie, Alli, and Andrew Koza. Two great-grandsons, Henry Cundiff and Theo Rainwater. As well as his brother Don Carlyle, sister-in-law Gayle and numerous nieces and nephews.



Roger graduated from Northwestern high school in 1959, where he played football, baseball, basketball and track. He spent most of his career in upper management in the convenience store business. You can say Roger lived life to the fullest! He was a wonderful man who loved his family deeply. Making people laugh and always give a helping hand to



others were just a few of his attributes.



We are grateful to the many devoted caregivers who gave their time, love, and support during his battle with Parkinson's Disease. Due to COVID-19, the family will celebrate Roger's life in July. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Roger's name to the Worthington Christian Village, Ohio Health Hospice, or The Parkinson's Foundation.

