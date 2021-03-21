X

CARMODY, Kevin

ajc.com

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

CARMODY, Kevin L.

Age 67, passed away unexpectedly, on March 26, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held for Kevin at 5 PM on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd, Kettering, with a visitation prior from 3-5 pm. A livestream will be available via Routsong's YouTube channel for those unable to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2100 East Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.