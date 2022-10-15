CARMOSINO, Myra



91, of Springfield, died peacefully in her residence on October 12, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born on December 5, 1930, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Lawrence B. and May (Knaub) Melville. A graduate of Enon High School, she worked at Steel Products Engineering Company for a short time before becoming a full-time wife and mother. Myra was a lifelong member of Fifth Lutheran Church. She loved puzzles of all shapes and sizes and had a very special talent for making Christmas cookies.



Myra is survived by her loving sister, Margaret "Peg" Clements; two sons and daughters-in-law, Todd David and Jill Carmosino, Bridgewater, New Jersey, and Blair Daniel and Jamie Carmosino, Noblesville, Indiana; a daughter and son-in-law, Molly and Roger van Beysterveldt of Springfield, Ohio; five grandchildren, Emily Kathryn, Michael Lawrence (Kayla), Amanda Lois, Sophia Joan, and Matthew Bernard; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Bernard "Bernie" Carmosino, and her brother and sister-in-law Lawrence and Marilyn Melville. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the special caregivers who were present in Myra's life.



Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, at Ferncliff Cemetery with Pastor Ron Green officiating. Memorial gifts may be made to Oesterlen Services for Youth, 1918 Mechanicsburg Road, Springfield, Ohio 45503 (https://oesterlen.org/make-an-impact/make-a-donation/), or Ohio Hospice of Dayton Foundation, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 (https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/). You may express condolences to the family through



