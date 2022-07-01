CARMOSINO, Nickalos

dayton-daily-news logo
NICKALOS A. CARMOSINO, 38, of Urbana, passed away on June 26, 2022. He was born on December 19, 1983, in Springfield, the son of Penny (Schuler) Carmosino. Nick enjoyed fishing, motocross, and music. He will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him. Survivors include his children, Nathan, Jestin, Kashdyn and Niko Carmosino; brother, Phillip Chapman; sister, Shawnda Carmosino; unborn granddaughter, Jada Carmosino and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Leland and Patty Schuler and Kitty Carmosino. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 3-5 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Nick's life will begin at 5 pm in the funeral home. You may express condolences to the family at


