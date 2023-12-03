Carnal, Richard Eugene



CARNAL, Richard Eugene



Richard Eugene Carnal, 95, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Richard was born December 25, 1927, in Dayton to Sayle and Mary Carnal. After graduating from Roosevelt High School, Richard enlisted in the United States Navy and served as a radio technician on the USS Yorktown in the Philippines during World War II. Following his military service, Richard obtained an Associate Degree in Dentistry from The Ohio State University. After initially embarking on a career in dentistry, Richard ultimately found his calling in the banking industry. He joined the staff of Winters Bank in downtown Dayton and through dedication and hard work, Richard rose to the position of banking officer, eventually becoming the Vice President of First National Bank in Fairborn. He was highly respected within the industry and was known for his integrity and commitment to his work. In addition to his professional achievements, Richard actively contributed to his community. He served as a trustee on the Greene County Library Board and held memberships in St. John's Lodge #13 F&AM and AASR Valley of Dayton. He was also a lifetime member of the American Legion in Fairborn and a proud founding member of the Huffman Prairie League. Richard was a devoted member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church and later Peace Lutheran Church where he found solace and fellowship. He enjoyed the time spent with his family and friends, creating cherished memories that will be held dear forever. Richard is survived by his brother Thomas Elmore Carnell and wife Heritage of Springfield, Virginia; son J. Michael Carnal and his wife Brenda of Centerville, Ohio; son Richard A. Carnal of Sausalito, California; grandchildren Ashley Graham and her husband Ryan of Brambleton, Virginia and Chase Carnal of Cleveland, Ohio; great grandchildren Angela, Kaden, and Liam Graham; and niece Rhonda Carnal of Kettering, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Laura Jean Carnal as well as his sister Doris Mae Carnal and brothers Joseph Clement Carnal and Jerry Sayle Carnal. A private family service will take place at a later date. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the caring staff at Bethany Lutheran Village Vista Place and Bethany Rehabilitation Center for their friendship and compassionate care. Memorial contributions may be made to your local American Legion post honoring Richard's memory and service to his country. Richard will forever be remembered as a remarkable individual, admired for his unwavering commitment to his family, his country, his community, and his profession. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com