CARNES, Debra L. "Debbie"



Formerly of Vandalia, a resident of San Antonio, TX, passed away August 23rd, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family and was reunited in Heaven with her grandson, Daniel.



Debbie was born June 12th, 1956, in Dayton, OH, to the late George Huff and Bernice (Huff) Pierce. She was a graduate of Meadowdale High School. Debbie was 16 years old when she flew her first solo flight in an airplane on October 9th, 1972, at Dahio airport. A devoted Christian and a longtime member of the Church, she enjoyed tending to her flowers and singing in the church choir. Most of all, she found great joy spending time with her family and her two corgis, Gus and Monty.



Debbie is survived by her husband of 44 years, David Carnes, daughters and sons-in-law, Dena Cavazos (Jose) and Denise Frye (Clayton), grandchildren Natalie Frye and Isaac Frye, sister and brothers, Linda Davidson, George Huff, David Huff, stepmother Patsy Huff, and numerous nieces and nephews.



A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, September 17th, 2022, 1:00 pm at the Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton, OH, followed by a Celebration of her Life at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Online condolences for the family may be sent to



www.bakerhazelsnider.com