CARNES, Helen

CARNES (Overman),
Helen Louise
Age 90, passed away on August 22, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m on Friday, August 26, 2022, in the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, 216 S. Springfield Street, St. Paris, Ohio.
Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, August 26, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of the service beginning at 12:00 pm in the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.
Funeral Home Information
Atkins-Shively Funeral Home
216 South Springfield Street
Saint Paris, OH
43072
https://www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral