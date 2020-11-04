CARNEY, Carl F.



Age 85, of Miamisburg, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Carl was born on August 30, 1935, in Kulpmont, PA, to the late Bloyd & Ella (Berisford) Carney. In addition to his



parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Merritt and Francis Carney. Carl is



survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Wanda Carney;



children, Duane Carney and



Terry (David) Ratliff; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; beloved dog, Lexie; and many other relatives and friends. Carl was a builder for 52 years for Frank A. Lang & Son Builders in Beavercreek, OH. He loved fishing, fixing things, going to estate sales, and being with friends and



family. Carl will be deeply missed. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 8, 2020, from 2-4 pm at



Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carl's memory to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To send a special



message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

