CARPENTER, Jr.,



Donald Edward



Of Fairfield, beloved and devoted Father of Tanya R.



(Richard Jansen) Noah (nee Carpenter), Donald E. (Melissa) Carpenter, III, Keith R. (Miriah) Carpenter, and Micah Carpenter, doting and loving Grandfather of Breauna Carpenter,



Sidney Noah, Hannah Carpenter, Jake Miller, Brice Carpenter, Haley Carpenter, Jonah



Carpenter, and Great-Grandfather of Madeline Paredes, dear Brother of Lisa (Jimmy) Baker (nee Carpenter), loving Uncle of Michael (Andrea) Neal, Caitlynn (Joe) Frazier, Aaron Browning, Grant Carpenter, Drew (Leslie) Browning, and Remi



Baker, Great-Uncle of Ben, Sierra, Addison, Evelynn, and Roselynn Frazier, and Mya and Mason Browning, treasured friend to many, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Kettering Hamilton, at the age of 64.



He is preceded in death by parents, Donald E. (Alma Jewell) Carpenter Sr. and Margaret M. Spurlock, his wife Stacy



Carpenter (nee Mullin) sisters, Dawn Browning (nee Carpenter) Joann Neal (nee Carpenter) and Diann Carpenter and Grandson Jordan Pendang.



Visitation will be held Monday, August 9, 2021, from 4 pm-6 pm, with a Celebration of Life Service to directly follow at Community Christian Church, 3401 Millikin Rd, West Chester Twp., OH 45011. Private Burial Service to follow by the family at Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton, OH, where Don will be laid to rest near his family, and right beside his late Grandson, Jordan. Online condolences can be made at



www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com





Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Hamilton) is serving the family.