CARPENTER, Jeffrey



66, of Springfield, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021, in Villa Springfield. Jeff was born November 15, 1955, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Nathan "Jack" and Jean (Nunes) Carpenter. He retired from Honda after 30 years. He loved music and enjoyed playing the guitar. Survivors include one brother, Jay (Lori) Carpenter; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.