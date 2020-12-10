CARPENTER, Rebecca "Becky"



Rebecca "Becky" Carpenter, age 86, on Saturday, December 5th, 2020, went to be with



Jesus and back into the loving arms of her beloved husband, Richard Carpenter. Becky was born February 5, 1934, in Booneville, Kentucky. The daughter of the late Raymond and Beatrice (McPherson) Halcomb. Beloved sister to



Carol S. (Halcomb) Bakeman; also to the late William J.



"Booty" Halcomb, Hilda (Halcomb) Wilson, Charles Wayne Halcomb; and Brother in-law, John Bakeman. Becky worked at Frisch's as a server and worked her way up to District Manager before retiring. Was a devout Christian and grew to know



Jesus and was anointed by the Holy Spirit. She became the first female Elder at Hamilton Christian Center, where she was a great leader and friend to so many. Everyone that knew her would attest to the fact that Jesus was the most important person in her life. As much as she loved her family, her love for Jesus even surpassed that love. Her prayers and faith in God helped see many people through some of the hardest times in their lives. She loved her church family deeply. Many of us are further along on our journey with the Lord due to her guidance and prayers. She is survived by her sons, Ronald James (Robyne) Chaney, Ken (Debbie) Chaney and James "Buddy" Carpenter; her grandchildren, Brett (Jennifer)



Chaney, Brooke (Craig) Clark, Alexus Carpenter, Dylan (Kristin) Klock, Chrissy Chaney and Rebecca (Robert) Wilson; the joys of her life, her great grandbabies, Alex and Brennan Clark, Eli and Asher Chaney, Gunner James Carpenter, and Oliver and Archer Klock; her brother-in-law, Robert Wilson; her sister-in-law, Dorothy Halcomb; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved dog, "Max". Visitation will be held at Hamilton Christian Center, 1940 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, December 11th, 2020, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm with services following at 1:00 pm with Pastor Curtus Moak and Pastor Johnny Wade Sloan officiating. Burial will be a private ceremony to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hamilton Christian Center Children's Ministry. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

