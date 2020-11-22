CARPENTER, Worrell



Worrell Carpenter, daughter Amy Struharik (Stephen) and grandson, Nathaniel Struharik. Jonah served in the Army as an instructor at Fort Knox,



Kentucky. He graduated from



Cumberland College and



Eastern Kentucky University and was an educator for more than 40 years. He loved



volunteering which included 30 years of service at the



Cincinnati Ronald McDonald House. Watching University of Kentucky basketball and listening to gospel music were



two favorite pastimes. One of his greatest joys was



being called "Pop-Pop" by his grandson. Services will be



at the convenience of the family. Please visit



www.breitenbach-anderson.com to send an online



condolence. Memorial donations may be made to the Cincinnati Ronald McDonald House, 341 Erkenbrecher Avenue



Cincinnati, OH 45229.

