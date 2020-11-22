X

CARPENTER, Worrell

Worrell Carpenter, daughter Amy Struharik (Stephen) and grandson, Nathaniel Struharik. Jonah served in the Army as an instructor at Fort Knox,

Kentucky. He graduated from

Cumberland College and

Eastern Kentucky University and was an educator for more than 40 years. He loved

volunteering which included 30 years of service at the

Cincinnati Ronald McDonald House. Watching University of Kentucky basketball and listening to gospel music were

two favorite pastimes. One of his greatest joys was

being called "Pop-Pop" by his grandson. Services will be

at the convenience of the family. Please visit

www.breitenbach-anderson.com to send an online

condolence. Memorial donations may be made to the Cincinnati Ronald McDonald House, 341 Erkenbrecher Avenue

Cincinnati, OH 45229.

