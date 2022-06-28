dayton-daily-news logo
CARR, Alberta

CARR, Alberta Jean

Alberta Jean Carr, age 92, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022. She was born November 17, 1929, to the late Richard and Bertha (nee Schad) Johnson in Wilmington, Ohio. Alberta is survived by her two sons Richard and David Carr. She was preceded in death by her husband Bertram Carr in 2015. A visitation will be held at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, Friday, July 1, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM. Burial to follow in Spring Grove Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at


www.websterfuneralhomes.com


