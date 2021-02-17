CARR, Barbara J.



83, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2021, at Doverwood Village in Hamilton.



Barbara was born June 16, 1937, in Mccoll, South Carolina, to Bertha V. Lewis (Fred) and Charles Lee Lufsey.



She was married to Charles D. Carr on May 21, 1970, he preceded her in death on May 10, 2000.



Barbara was a long-time member of the Fairfield Church of God as well as the Eagles Lodge 407 and Moose Lodge 36. She also enjoyed bowling at the Columbia Lanes and spending time with her family, friends, and especially her grandchildren, whom she was most proud. Barbara was appointed as an honorary Kentucky Colonel, in which she was also very proud of.



Barbara will be deeply missed by her children, Joe Savage of Monroe, James (Kimberly) Savage of Hamilton, Robert Savage of MI, Evelyn Carr of Liberty Township, Tommy Cejka of FL, Kenneth Cejka of FL; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; and many loving nieces and nephews.



Barbara was also preceded in death by her previous husband, Joe Savage, Sr.; step-father Fred T. Lewis; brother Jimmy;



sisters Alice "Maxine", Lucille, and Esther.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 21, 2021, from 3 PM to 6 PM at Rose Hill Funeral Home. Services will be held on Monday, February 22, 2021, at 1 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairfield Church of God, at 6001 Dixie Hwy, Fairfield, OH 45014. Condolences may be shared on



www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com