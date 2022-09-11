CARR, Brent Aaron



58, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022. He was born in Xenia, Ohio, on September 10, 1963, the son of Kenneth and Karen (Harding) Carr. Brent was a 1981 graduate of Cedarville High School. He worked at Vernay Laboratories for over 20 years and later at Green Velvet Sod Farms. He is survived by his father; sister, Gina (Derrick) Truss; brother, Trent (Anne) Carr; nieces and nephew, Jeperdi Carr, Chelsea Carr, Chad (Brittany) Carr, and Destini Carr; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and long-time companion and her son, Marcia McNerney and Anthony Parker. He was preceded in death by his mother. A celebration of Brent's life will be held at the family's convenience. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at



