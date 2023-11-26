Carr (Scott), Pamela Jeanne "Pam"
CARR, Pamela Jeanne, (Scott), age 74 of Union, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at the Hospice of Dayton. She is survived by her husband of 53 years Sheldon, daughter Lori (Michael) Welsh of Dublin, OH, son Jerod (Cynthia) Carr of Tucson, AZ, 4 grandchildren, Brandon and Connor Welsh, Chandler and Caitlyn Carr, brother Mike (Clare) Scott of CO. Memorial Services 2 pm Saturday, December 9th at Shiloh Church 5300 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. by Rev. Jay McMillen. The family will receive friends on Saturday beginning at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Dayton Chapter, or the Ohio Hospice of Dayton in Pam's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Funeral Home Information
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH
45415