Carroll, Anne Louise



CARROLL, Anne Louise, left this world on October 10, 2024 to be with God and those loved ones who have gone before. She was born on April 24, 1948 in Wheeling, WV to George and Loraine (Ney) Carroll. She was a graduate of Seton Central Catholic High School, Ohio University with a BA and Wright State University, receiving an MBA. She retired from Community Hospital as assistant vice president of finance after 41 years of service. Up to the time of her passing she has been enjoying working with the finance department at Rocking Horse Community Health Center. Anne was a caring, generous, patient person who enjoyed time with family and dear friends, and a good game of football! Especially if it was Steelers' football. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, William. Anne is survived by her longtime love and companion, Bobby Soles; her siblings, George Carroll (Deb) of St. Clairsville, Nancy Carroll of Butler, PA, Margaret Carroll of Springfield, Sarah Grimes of Springfield, Dorothy Waugh (Jerry) of South Charleston, Joan Carroll (Galen Miller) of Madison, WV, Ruth Grimm (Dave) of Carroll, OH; 13 nieces and nephews and 18 great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at CONROY FUNERAL HOME, Springfield on Wednesday, October 16 from 4-6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clairsville at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, October 17 with visitation two hours prior in the church, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, St. Clairsville. Memorials may be presented to the Humane Society, the American Cancer Society, or to the Carroll Family Scholarship of the Eastern Campus of Ohio University.



