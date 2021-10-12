CARROLL,



Chance Matthew Carroll, 45, of West Liberty, passed away at 4:54 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Dayton VA Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio. He was born on April 26, 1976, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, a son of Donald Gene Carroll and the late Janet (McCombs) Carroll.



On November 7, 2020, Chance married Nikki (Kies) Wilson in Urbana, Ohio, and she survives. He is also survived by his father and stepmother, Donald Gene and Marty Carroll; a brother, Jay (Trisha) Jackson; two nephews, Adam and Aron Jackson; two stepdaughters, Ava and Vivienne Wilson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mark and Sheri Kies; three sisters-in-law, Elaine (Steve) Iannaccone, Natalie Kies, and Whitney Kies; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



A U.S. Air Force veteran, Chance was highly active in the community. He had served as Mayor for the Village of West Liberty, worked as a police officer in West Liberty, Champaign County Sheriff Department, and was a former police chief for the Village of DeGraff. He had also been a member of the NASCAR Emergency Response Team.



The family will receive friends from 2-6 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 101 Zanesfield Road in West Liberty, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 15th. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in St. Paris, Ohio.



Memorial contribution may be made, in Chance's memory, to the West Liberty Fire Department, 201 N. Detroit Street, West Liberty, Ohio 43357.



