CARROLL, Faye Jane



Faye Jane Carroll, 81, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on



December 13, 2020, at her residence. She was born December 27, 1938, the daughter of Buck and Edna (Robinson) Oligee. Faye worked at Meadowlawn Cafe for 30 years. She was



always a caregiver to her



siblings, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. In addition to her



parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Carroll; daughter-in-law, Lesley Carroll; siblings, Alice (George) Jewell, Tom (Lee) Oligee,



Carrie (Jack) Cornett and Mick Oligee. Faye is survived by her children, Diana Kiss, Frank Carroll, LeeAnn Stone, Steve (Joy) Carroll, Tonia (Roy) Thurner; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be 11 am-1 pm, Monday, December 21, 2020, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin St., Middletown, OH 45044. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00pm with Chaplain Karen Fleming officiating. Burial will be at



Butler County Memorial Park, Hamilton, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Make A Wish Foundation,



4500 Cooper Rd #304, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

