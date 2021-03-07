CARROLL, Yuluis "Bud"



Yuluis "Bud" Carroll, 89 of Yorktown, TX, passed from this life on February 24, 2021, in Victoria, TX. He was born in Cincinnati, OH, March 21, 1931, to the late James and Blanche Lyttle Carroll. He was a graduate of Morgan Township School in Okeana, OH; a veteran of the US Army as well as a proud member of the FandAM Masonic Lodge. Bud was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Dorothy (John) McMillan, Mary Carroll, Virginia (Hugh) Fox; brothers Hubert (Eunice) Carroll, Jimmy Carroll, John Carroll, brother-in-law Robert Kimble. He is survived by his wife Alice Cole Carroll; children Shirley (Dan) Smith, Lisa Gilliland and Roanleigh Carroll; sisters June Kimble, Carolyn (Tom) Mayzum, sister-in-law Betty Carroll; 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

