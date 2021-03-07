X

CARROLL, Yuluis

ajc.com

Obituaries

CARROLL, Yuluis "Bud"

Yuluis "Bud" Carroll, 89 of Yorktown, TX, passed from this life on February 24, 2021, in Victoria, TX. He was born in Cincinnati, OH, March 21, 1931, to the late James and Blanche Lyttle Carroll. He was a graduate of Morgan Township School in Okeana, OH; a veteran of the US Army as well as a proud member of the FandAM Masonic Lodge. Bud was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Dorothy (John) McMillan, Mary Carroll, Virginia (Hugh) Fox; brothers Hubert (Eunice) Carroll, Jimmy Carroll, John Carroll, brother-in-law Robert Kimble. He is survived by his wife Alice Cole Carroll; children Shirley (Dan) Smith, Lisa Gilliland and Roanleigh Carroll; sisters June Kimble, Carolyn (Tom) Mayzum, sister-in-law Betty Carroll; 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.