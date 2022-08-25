CARSEY, June A.



Age 74 of Fairfield, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. She was born on June 6, 1948, in Cincinnati the daughter of the late Harold and Agnes (nee Cook) Carsey. June was an accounts payable specialist both for Genuine Auto Parts/NAPA Auto Parts for many years. She then worked for O'Gara Hess & Eisenhardt Armoring Co./BAE until 2020. She is survived by three sisters Judy (the late Alan) Froehle, Julia (Thomas) Moore, and Joan (Gary Kraft) Carsey; four nieces and nephews Alana (Tony) Ankrum, Andrew (Shannon) Baker, Brian (Tracy) Moore, and Jennifer Halverson; great-nieces and nephews Alexis J. Ankrum, Alivia J. Ankrum, A.J. Baker, Anna Shiffler, and Christopher Shiffler, as well as a great-grandniece Eva Lane Englebright. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield with visitation from 2:00 PM until the time of the memorial service at 3:00 PM. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

