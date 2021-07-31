dayton-daily-news logo
CARTER, Atlee E.

Atlee, 87 years of Mechanicsburg, went home to be with his Lord and Savior. Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m., Sunday, August 1, 2021, in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON

Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg. Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 2, 2021, in the funeral home. Graveside

service will be held 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in the Lake View Memorial Cemetery, Staffordsville, KY. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.

