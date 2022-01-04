Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

CARTER, JOHN

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CARTER, John E.

Age 85, of Centerville, went to be with the Lord on New Year's Eve Friday, December 31, 2021. He leaves behind his beloved family, wife of 64 years, Nancy Towse Carter; daughter, Robin Carter; sons, Daniel (Mikki) and Craig Carter; grandchildren, Shannon and Angela Wymer and Samuel Carter. He loved his church, Faith Baptist Church of Beavercreek and also loved these special friends, Jerry and Ann Edwards, Bob and Shirley Douglas, and Harriet and Ivan Brennaman. After spending time in the Army, he spent the rest of his working life in banking. Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Faith Baptist Church, 4215 Indian Ripple Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45440, with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Graveside service 2:30 at Sabina Cemetery, Sabina, Ohio. Donations may be made to the Faith Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
MILLER, Sue
2
DAVIS, Jennifer
3
ARNOLD, ELIZABETH
4
COLLINS, SUSAN
5
CORDELL, PATRICIA
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top