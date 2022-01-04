CARTER, John E.



Age 85, of Centerville, went to be with the Lord on New Year's Eve Friday, December 31, 2021. He leaves behind his beloved family, wife of 64 years, Nancy Towse Carter; daughter, Robin Carter; sons, Daniel (Mikki) and Craig Carter; grandchildren, Shannon and Angela Wymer and Samuel Carter. He loved his church, Faith Baptist Church of Beavercreek and also loved these special friends, Jerry and Ann Edwards, Bob and Shirley Douglas, and Harriet and Ivan Brennaman. After spending time in the Army, he spent the rest of his working life in banking. Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Faith Baptist Church, 4215 Indian Ripple Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45440, with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Graveside service 2:30 at Sabina Cemetery, Sabina, Ohio. Donations may be made to the Faith Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to



