CARTER, Joseph H.



Joseph H. Carter died at age 82 in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 23, 2020. He was born



Joseph Henry Carter, April 13, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Esther Mae and Richard



Walter Carter. Joseph (Joe)



Carter defined "tough on the outside and soft on the inside". He believed that education, hard work, and commitment to excellence were the formula for success. He wanted the best for everyone around him and he carried these values with him in everything he did as a loyal father, grandfather, husband, brother, soldier and professional. Joseph Carter is survived by his daughters, Gwendolyn Carter (John Barber) and Sharon Eslick (Melvin Eslick), his stepdaughter, Sharon C. Jackson, brother, William Carter; his grandchildren: Crystal



Regina Eke-McCain, Tiffany Marie Blue, Melvin Joseph Eslick, Nichelle Deann Eslick; a host of great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his wives Marlene Carter (nee Ward) and Hope Staten (nee



Williams Bronston Atwell); and his brothers, James T. Carter and David G. Carter, Sr. Visit GatheringUs.com for his memorial and to celebrate the life of Joseph H. Carter.

